Companies will be empanelled for skill development and internships for four-year degree programmes: Bindu

KSHEC has initiated steps to identify capable firms for conducting skill enhancement programmes. The Minister says students can now select their subjects from a range of course offerings.

Published - May 24, 2024 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has announced the government plans to enlist companies to improve skill development and internship opportunities for the students of four-year undergraduate programmes.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) here on Friday, Dr. Bindu said that the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has initiated steps to identify capable firms for conducting skill enhancement programmes. Reputed companies will also be empanelled to facilitate students’ internship during their fourth year of study.

Dr. Bindu emphasised that each university has tailored their curriculum for the four-year degree programmes to suit their needs and resources. She highlighted the shift where students can now select their subjects from a range of course offerings, departing from the traditional method where colleges determined the curriculum.

Furthermore, Dr. Bindu spoke of plans to amend the Kerala Public Service Commission rules to recognise the four-year degree programmes alongside existing ones. Efforts will also be made to simplify equivalency norms.

KSHEC member secretary Rajan Varughese highlighted that the four-year programmes will introduce a research component at the undergraduate level, potentially setting a precedent among universities nationwide.

Midway changes

Delivering a presentation, Higher Education Reforms Implementation Cell member K. Sudheendran explained that students will have the flexibility to alter their course selections midway through the programmes. Additionally, students can choose from various pathways for their degrees, including degree with single major, degree major with minor, major with multiple minor disciplines of study, interdisciplinary major, multidisciplinary major and degree with double major.

Shefeeque Vadakkan, who is also a cell member, noted that colleges will have the opportunity to design 20% of the syllabus, fostering academic autonomy in the long term.

KUWJ district president Schiller Stephen chaired the workshop. District secretary Anupama G. Nair and district treasurer G. Pramod also spoke.

