Companies have evinced interest in operating chartered flights from Kerala: CM

June 11, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A couple of companies have evinced interest in operating chartered flights from Kerala to foreign destinations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In his reply address at the American Regional Meeting of the Loka Kerala Sabha in New York on Sunday, Mr. Vijayan said the State government was holding talks with the firms and hoped for a favourable outcome. The Chief Minister pointed out that the State would require the approval of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for operating the chartered flights. Efforts to dissuade airline companies from jacking up fares had not been successful, the Chief Minister said, terming the practice an ‘‘exploitation without any justification.’‘

‘Vested interests’

The Chief Minister encouraged Keralites in the United States to invest in Kerala. He said that trade unions were never opposed to investment coming to the State. Several major companies had been operating in Kerala for decades. Mr. Vijayan alleged that vested interests were behind the propaganda that the State was unsuited for investments.

Responding to suggestions made by the delegates, Mr. Vijayan said the government would consider the creation of a NoRKA-led platform of various organisations representing the global Malayali diaspora. The government would also look into the demand for an arts and cultural festival for expatriate Malayalis and a women’s wing for the Loka Kerala Sabha, he said.

Facilities for elderly

Delegates at the meet requested the State government to introduce home nursing facilities for the elderly in Kerala. They also wanted the government to promote Malayalam as a foreign language in the U.S. through the Malayalam Mission.

