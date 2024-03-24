GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Commuters seek timely updates on train detentions in Kerala

March 24, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

With track upgrade and maintenance works gathering momentum in tandem with the annual work season in Kerala, regular commuters are feeling the pinch of trains being detained for varying durations during peak hours.

They are hence demanding that the Railways communicate any unforeseeable or unannounced delay in operating trains, at least at stations where trains are detained so that commuters can opt for alternative modes of commute. “Many, like office-goers and those who are travelling for some urgent need, are badly affected by unannounced detention of trains owing to track-related works. Prompt announcement at respective stations will help them choose other commuting modes like buses, and also metro rail in the case of Ernakulam. It will also benefit those who have for some reason forgotten prior announcements regarding delayed running of trains,” said P. Krishnakumar, general secretary of Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association.

The Railways, whose officials are members of commuter WhatsApp groups, too can pass on such information. Else, commuters often have to walk up to the station master’s room with such queries. In addition, extra effort must be made to confine track upkeep works to late-night hours, so that peak-hour train movement was not affected for days together, he added.

Commuters have been citing how even important announcements regarding train movement are lost in the cacophony of noise caused by advertisements that are aired at railway stations.

Platform constraints

All Kerala Railway Users’ Association president Paul Manvettom said regional-level track maintenance works often had a cascading effect in different districts, leading to announced and unannounced detention of trains. “The situation is particularly bad in Ernakulam, where trains are detained in the outer of stations for want of platform space. The worst part is that only three of the total six platforms at Ernakulam Junction station can host trains having 24 coaches. The least that the Railways can do is to extend all platforms at the station. There is also an urgent need for an additional platform at Ernakulam Town station,” he added.

Railway sources said the unforeseen delay in completing repair works on Kottayam yard premises held up trains. “The works include electronic interlocking that would usher in faster, safer and punctual operation of trains. The situation would improve in the coming days,” they said.

