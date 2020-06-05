Community transmission risk is high: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram

05 June 2020 22:24 IST

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh report ten fatalities; Karnataka cases soar, as 515 more test positive in a day

Telangana reported eight deaths on Friday, raising its total fatalities to 113. The State had a total of 3,290 cases, of which 1,550 were active. Andhra Pradesh reported two fatalities.

Sounding a note of warning, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said on Friday that COVID-19 could spread rapidly in the community, as fresh cases in the State touched 111.

As more cases of local disease transmission through contacts got reported, people should ask themselves if they were exercising the high vigil and caution as in the early containment stages, now that lock down concessions were made more generous and normality was being restored, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“With over a lakh more people slated to return to the State from abroad this month, lock down relaxations are likely to lead to higher disease transmission. It is time that our people understood the gravity of the situation. This is a war against COVID-19 and unless every individual becomes a warrior and practises social distancing, universal mask use and hand sanitisation at public places, workplaces and in public transport systems, the situation could go out of control,” Mr. Vijayan warned.

The case burden was climbing exponentially. Of 111 cases reported on Friday, 98 were imported cases (returnees from abroad and other States), but the number of cases through local transmission also rose to 13, including three healthcare workers.

The State had 973 active cases. With 22 more recoveries, the number of those who had recovered stood at 712. Till date the State counted 1,697 cases and 14 deaths.

Mr. Vijayan said only a small proportion of those who had returned to the State after May 7 from abroad and other States were positive for COVID-19. Of the 1,77,033 persons who had come, just 680 were diagnosed with the disease, with 343 having come from abroad and 337 from other States.

Kerala tested over a lakh samples, at 1,04,045.

Friday’s daily coronavirus count in Andhra Pradesh was 138 cases, taking the tally of COVID-19 to 4,250.

Of these, 2,556 (35 new cases) had recovered, 1621were ‘active’ and, with two new deaths, there were 73 fatalities.

Of the 138 fresh cases, 50 were identified as local individuals, four foreign returnees and the remaining either migrant returnees or people from other states.

In Telangana, 143 new cases were recorded on Friday, raising the total to 3,290.

Of these, 116 cases were in Greater Hyderabad, followed by eight cases in Rangareddy, five in Mahbubnagar, and three in Warangal districts. Khammam, Adilabad, Medchal, Sangareddy and Karimnagar districts recorded two cases each, and Mancherial recorded one.

Karnataka on Friday recorded a whopping 515 cases, 482 of which were inter-State travellers. As many as 474 had returned from Maharashtra.

With Friday’s figures, the total number of positive cases shot up to 4,835. They included 57 COVID-19 deaths, two non-COVID deaths, and 1,688 discharges. Of the 83 people discharged on Friday, the highest recoveries — 32 — were from Hassan.

The number of active cases crossed 3,000 on Friday which was 63.86% of the total cases. Friday’s numbers pushed Karnataka to the 10th position in the country from 12th.

Among new cases, Udupi recorded the highest at 204, for the second consecutive day. All were returnees from Maharashtra.

Udupi now has the highest number of cases. While 768 cases were reported from this district, it had 685 active cases now.