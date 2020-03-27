Community spread in Kasaragod unlikely

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Kasaragod district with more samples testing positive for the viral infection.

On Friday, 34 samples tested positive, taking the number of patients under treatment for the disease to 81 in the district.

Amid concerns whether community spread is imminent in the district, District Surveillance Officer A.T. Manoj said of the 34 cases, 22 had returned from Dubai, while 12 were primary contacts of infected patients. He said the infected persons comprised 25 men and nine women.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Thursday asserted that community spread had not been established in the district.

Mr. Vijayan said on Friday that though it might seem like COVID-19 transmission was surging in the State, it should be remembered that most positive cases had been reported in people who were already in quarantine. However, it was indeed worrisome that some of these patients seemed to have travelled extensively before they were quarantined.

The Kasaragod district health administration was awaiting test results of 308 samples. While 5,982 were in home quarantine, 103 were in isolation wards in hospitals. Mr. Manoj said there was nothing to panic and the situation was under control. “People have to take extra precautions by remaining inside their houses and obeying the instructions issued by the district administration,” he added.

The Chief Minister said in the State capital that considering the huge number of cases in Kasaragod, efforts were on at a war footing to get the medical college building there functional. Steps were being taken to fill the vacancies in the Health Services as soon as possible

Considering the serious situation prevailing in the district, the government had decided to convert the Central University of Kerala (CUK) in Kasaragod to a COVID-19 treatment centre. “All laboratory facilities are there, but we need permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research for testing there. We are awaiting that,” Mr. Vijayan said.

In the wake of the rise in number of COVID-19 patients in the district, Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare reiterated that stringent action would be taken against those jumping home quarantine.

He said such people would be forcibly shifted to isolation wards arranged by the government. He said the number of people venturing out violating the lockdown restrictions had come down in the district.

In Kannur

Meanwhile, two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kannur on Friday. Officials said they had returned from Dubai. They hailed from Shivapuram and Mokeri in the district.

A total of 10,151 people were under observation. Of this 87 were in hospitals, including 43 in Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 19 at District Government Hospital, and 25 at Thalassery General Hospital.