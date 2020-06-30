Community spread evident, State reports 131 fresh cases

Thiruvananthapuram

30 June 2020 21:34 IST

Some northern districts a cause of major concern

Local transmission of COVID-19 is evidently on the rise in the State with 19 more persons developing the disease from the community on Tuesday.

Nine of them are Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in Kannur.

The State reported 131 new cases, including one death on Tuesday. All except 19 cases are imported cases of infection. With 75 recoveries also reported on the same day, the number of active cases in the State now is 2,112.

With the death of a 76-year-old at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Saturday, the number of COVID deaths in the State has risen to 24. He had returned from Mumbai and had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The Malappuram-Palakkad and Kannur-Kasaragod belts are going to be a major problem for the State as far as COVID-19 containment is concerned as case cluster formation has begun to happen here, even through in a small way.

In the past five days, the number of people who developed COVID-19 through local transmission in the State, according to official figure, is 76. Interestingly, these past five days, the number of people who travelled to Tamil Nadu by flights and trains and were tested positive there is 42.

Whether one chooses to call it community transmission or not, the fact remains that all these people contracted the disease from the community and that a chunk of them are asymptomatic cases.

The number of persons who have tested positive so far in the State is 4,442. Of these, 2,304 have recovered. The number of persons under surveillance and quarantine is 1,84,657, of whom, 2,781 are isolated in hospitals.

Nineteen new regions in Kannur, Alappuzha, Wayanad, Ernakulam and Palakkad entered the hotspot list on Tuesday, while 10 regions were dropped from the list. The total number of hotspots now is 127.