Community skill park opened at Kunnamkulam

January 22, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

Thrissur

Thrissur district’s first Community skill park of the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) under the Higher Education department opened at Kunnamkulam on Sunday.

The Community Skill Park is an exclusive skill development centre meant to enhance employability of educated youth, said Higher Education Minister R. Bindu while inaugurating it.

It is conceived as an industry-led public-private partnership model of skill training through industry-relevant courses and hands-on training.

“The entrepreneurship of job aspirants will be developed by providing training according to their talents and interests. The government is arranging an atmosphere for youngsters, who have innovative ideas, to materialise their dreams,” the Minister said.

Even when women, who have higher education, are high in number, only a few enter into jobs. There is a gap between education and job skills. The government has introduced the skill development programme in association with ASAP to bridge the gap, the Minister said. The ASAP has introduced 133 vocational courses, she added.

The digital workforce Management system, introduced by K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council) , is a platform that connects job seekers, job providers and skill agencies. The youngsters should utilise such a system to know about new job fields and acquire new skills, the Minister said.

It is one of the 16 skill parks that has been set up in the State. Eram Technologies is the operating partner of the Community skill park.

In the initial phase, courses such as Certified Nursing Assistant; Advanced Diploma in Logistics Management, Fitness trainer and GST Using Tally will be started in the centre. Courses such as Solar technician, Printing Technology and Automotive technology will also be started at the centre.

A.C.Moideen, MLA, presided over the function.