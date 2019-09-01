Community service mandatory for grave traffic offences in Kerala

Community service and a refresher course by the Motor Vehicle Department have been made mandatory for all motorists who face suspension of driving licence for grave traffic offences from Sunday.

The Social Justice Department and the Health Department would work out the community service mandated as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran said on Saturday.

Citing the community service ordered by the High Court to a homemaker in Kochi as punishment in a contempt of court case, the Minister said adapting it for enhancing road discipline will bring down road accidents.

“My view is that erring KSRTC drivers will also have to do community service,” he said.

Minor drivers

The Minister said the State as a whole was in favour of enhancing the penalty for traffic offences and for stern punishment for those breaching road discipline. The MVD is geared up to collect the enhanced fines from September 1 and is planning to migrate to digital checking of erring motorists.

The Minster sought the cooperation of the parents to check under-age driving in the State. A three-year jail term, a fine of ₹25,000 along with penalty await parents and guardians if their minor children are caught driving vehicles registered in their name.

Juveniles booked for an offence under the new Act will have to pay fines as provided in the Act and face the law under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000, he said.

Mode of payment

The Minister said motorists will have to pay the fines on the spot through cash, swipe their credit or debit card in the e-POS machine, or surrender the registration certificate of the vehicle or driving licence for getting a window for late payment.

On reports of all-India tourist omnibuses operating from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to Kerala increasing the fares during Onam, the Minister said the operators would not be allowed to fleece passengers.

To a query on the removal of cooling film beyond the prescribed limit and curtains in vehicle windows of IAS, IPS officers and Ministers, Mr. Saseendran said the Chief Secretary had already issued a circular.