Community rescue volunteers in action in Kozhikode

They will function as first respondents in vulnerable areas

They will function as first respondents in vulnerable areas

Community rescue volunteers (CRV) trained by various uniformed forces have improved their presence in the upland regions in the wake of rain-related calamities.

Villages that witnessed incidents of landslips and flash floods in the previous monsoon seasons have been included in the list of most vulnerable locations for intensified vigil.

Many CRV teams have their own social media groups for passing emergency messages to the authorities and other local rescue squads. Arrangements are also in place to handle network errors and power outages.

According to Revenue officials, CRV teams trained by fire and rescue services squads are led by village officers. There are also civilian squads trained by the National Disaster Response Force.

“The CRV squads will function as the first respondents during emergency situations. They are trained to manage the situation till the main rescue force arrives,” said a senior Fire and Rescue Services department officer from Mukkom. He added that some local CRVs also had their own emergency rescue equipment.