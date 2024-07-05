Doubts raised over list of govt. employees based on communities

The community-wise report of government employees, drawn up by the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) has not gone down well with some of the majority community leaders, especially Ezhava and Nair communities, who challenged the validity of the data.

The report, which was prepared for a reply to be presented in the State Assembly, indicated that Ezhava and Nair community members had the highest representation in the government service, which included government departments and quasi-government and public sector enterprises.

It was revealed that there were 1,15075 Ezhava, 1,08012 Nair, 73,774 Muslims,73,713 forward community Christians,22,542 Latin Catholicsand 19,627 Pulaya community members in Kerala government service.

G. Sukumaran Nair, the General Secretary of Nair Service Society, refused to comment on the data as he dismissed it as an unreliable one. There is no reason to accept or comment on the report as there is no system to generate such data, he said.

Constitutional expert G. Mohan Gopal termed the data as incomplete and a mischievous one as it created a “false equivalence of the representation” of Nair and Ezhava communities in the service. The report did not disclose that Ezhava community members were mostly employed in lowest-level jobs and often appointed on contract basis and Nair community members had a stranglehold on key positions, he said.

The government should release data on representation of various communities by providing details of the type of institutions (government and government-aided or controlled); grades and classes of posts; and types and modes of appointment namely temporary or permanent and whether the appointment was by way of reservation or from the open category. A social census should be conducted to ensure representative public employment, Dr. Gopal suggested.

The community-wise list, according to KSCBC officials, was prepared from the data provided by the nodal officers of various government departments. The caste details of employees were collected from their service books, which was uploaded to the web portal, e-Caste Database of Employees in Service Kerala. The categorisation of various communities is carried out on the basis of the government-approved list of forward and backward castes. The Public Services Commission also follows the caste list for appointment of employees. The details regarding the nature of appointment and whether the candidate was selected from the merit or reservation lists would be available at the departments concerned, they said.

