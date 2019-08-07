Communication curbs in the Valley leave Kashmiris in Kerala exasperated

Abdul Hamid hardly looks up from his mobile phone when someone walks into Gypsy Handicrafts, his shop on the Kovalam beach. As he looks up, his weary, tear-filled eyes convey all that has gone through his mind in the past few days as he has not been able to get in touch with his family in Srinagar.

Sitting inside the colourful shop filled with Pashmina shawls and bead necklaces, his fingers go instinctively to the dial button a hundred times over the next one hour, knowing fully well the response awaiting him: “This phone is switched off”.

“I talk to both of my daughters, one of them studying for MBBS and another for MTech, at least four times a day. If I fail to pick up the call on the mobile phone, the younger one impatiently calls up the landline here. But since the phones in Kashmir went off on Sunday night, I have not been able to get through to them. I just want to get through one single time, and know that they are fine. Kashmir has been suffering for 30 years, but this is the first time we are facing such a situation. I have not been able to get through to my mother or brothers either,” says Hamid, who set up shop in Kovalam in 1991, as a 30-year-old.

He had come back from home just two weeks ago, to prepare for the season ahead. “I made a mistake. They had asked me to stay for Id. If I had known this would happen, I would have,” he says.

Rahil Khan, who runs Unique Arts Emporium, has a brother and a cousin in the Police force. Even then, he has not been able to get in touch with anyone back home.

Troops deployed

“At 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, I got a message from my wife that they are going to switch off everything, including the landlines and broadband, which has never happened. Five minutes later, I tried calling and was unable to get through. I have a two-year-old daughter, with whom I video-chat several times a day. My wife had told me that morning that there were troops near home and the family was not able to move out,” says Rahil, who came here nine years ago.

He says that whatever happens in the political sphere, cutting off communication of common people is undemocratic.

“They claimed there would be a terrorist attack, as some kind of distraction, and brought in the troops. Now Article 370 has been scrapped and the State has been divided into Union Territories. It can happen in any other State. They should at least inform the people of Kashmir, or its political leaders. Will these political people who imposed this communication ban stay without contacting their families for at least a day,” asks Rahil.

Arif, 21 years old, one of the youngest of the traders here, who along with his brother runs Kashmir Exotica, is wondering whether anyone back home knows these decisions about the State taken on Monday in Parliament.

“The cable television is cut off. Radio is gone. Internet is down. Even landline is cut. If I manage to get through to my father, I am telling him that I will come back. I think this communication ban will remain like this till August 15,” says Arif.