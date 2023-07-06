Communal violence in Manipur result of a conspiracy, says Satheesan

July 06, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KALPETTA

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the communal violence in Manipur is the result of a conspiracy.

Speaking after inaugurating a fast organised by the District Congress Committee to express solidarity with the victims of Manipur violence here on Thursday, Mr. Satheesan alleged that a well-plotted attempt was made, right from the start, to frame the violence as a clash between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Mr. Satheesan was critical of the police force and the military in Manipur and termed the violence as a ‘genocide’. Mr. Satheesan alleged that the atrocities were taking place with the support of the BJP government. Even the weapons of the police force were given to the militants, he alleged. He also said that the Central and State governments had kept silent on the atrocities for the past 60 days.

Even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with chief priests of Christian Churches in Kerala, as many as 20 churches were vandalised in the country, he added.

With the Parliament elections nearing, the BJP is trying to approach the public with the proposal of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Mr. Satheesan said, and added that the party was trying to divide the public based on religion.

While, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was trying to organise seminars against UCC across the State, former leader of the party E.M.S. Namboodiripad had strongly urged in 1986 for the execution of UCC, Mr. Satheesan said.

