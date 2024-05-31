Communal message on the eve of LS polls: HC issues notice to the police

The High Court of Kerala issued a notice to the police on a petition filed by Muslim Youth League leader Mohammed Kasim, seeking a proper probe in a case registered regarding a WhatsApp message with communal overtones that was circulated in Vadakara on the eve of Lok Sabha elections on April 25.

Mr. Kasim submitted that he fell victim to a fake and fabricated screenshot that was circulated on Facebook, following which the police registered a case against him under Section 153 A of Indian Penal Code. He said that on the day before the election, he came across a Facebook post on the page of ‘Ambadimukk Sagakkal’, along with a screenshot of a fake WhatsApp post purportedly shared by the petitioner in a bogusly created Youth League group.

It gained traction on social media within a short span, although it was later deleted from the Facebook page. The motive of the culprits was to promote feelings of enmity and hatred between different sections on the ground of religion for undue advantage to their political candidate, he complained and sought a fair and proper investigation to bring out the truth.

It had been reported on Thursday that the police were awaiting a response from Meta for its queries related to the WhatsApp message with communal overtones, as stated at an all-party meeting convened by Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on the day.