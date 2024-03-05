ADVERTISEMENT

Communal fascism and communism two sides of the same coin: Satheesan 

March 05, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Thrissur

Journey of Love against Hatred, led by T.N. Prathapan, MP, concludes at Puthukkad;  the yatra, which began on February 20 from Vadakkekkad, toured the entire Thrissur constituency

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan handing over the national flag to T.N. Prathapan, MP, at the valedictory of the ‘Journey of Love Against Hatred’ led by the latter at Puthukkad in Thrissur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Communal fascism and communism are two sides of the same coin. People, who have realised this, will give a fitting response in the coming Lok Sabha elections, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was addressing the valedictory of the ‘Journey of Love against Hatred’, a yatra led by T.N. Prathapan, MP, in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

“The real communists, who oppose communalism, will stand with the United Democratic Front this time. The people want to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who refused to go to Manipur when the State was burning, attended a wedding here in Thrissur. The adjournment of SNC-Lavlin case for 35 times and the sabotage of the Kodakara hawala money case clearly showed the unholy alliances between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist),“ he said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government was providing space for criminals for a free ride. Inefficiency and obduracy were the typical characteristics of the Pinarayi government, he added.

The yatra, which began on February 20 from Vadakkekkad, toured the entire Thrissur constituency and concluded at Puthukkad on Tuesday.

