Communal amity is govt. responsibility, says Thangal

June 21, 2022 00:57 IST

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal said here on Monday that the party would take special initiatives to ensure peace and communal harmony in society.

Addressing the media during his Statewide friendship yatra here, Mr. Thangal said that a common platform would be created by including different groups and collectives.

“We convened this friendship meet with leaders of different groups at district level. There is an increasing demand to replicate this idea at panchayat and constituency level. We will hold such gatherings at lower level too,” said Mr. Thangal.

Mr. Thangal called upon the government to come forward to ensure communal camaraderie in the State. The values enshrined in religions are not taught properly in schools, he said. “Such values should be included in our school curriculums,” he said.

He said it is the responsibility of society at large to respond against evil deeds of some bad elements. “The government’s silence on people’s misdeeds is the biggest sign of bigotry and betrayal of democracy,” he said.

IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said that his party did not stand only for the rights of the minorities. “We are opposing both minority and majority forms of communalism,” he said.

IUML national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, said that the Central government had vested interests in implementing the Agneepath Army recruitment scheme. “The BJP is trying to have complete control over the Army,” he said.

P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP, K.P.A. Majeed, MLA, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, accompanied Mr. Thangal and Mr. Kunalikutty.