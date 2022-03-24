Common service for local bodies comes into being

Five departments have been merged for the purpose

With the Cabinet giving clearance for the draft amendments to the Kerala Local Self-Government Institutions Rules and other related rules for the formation of the Local Self-Government department common service, a pro-people common service has become a reality, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan said here on Thursday.

He said the merger would make the functioning of the local self-government institutions more efficient and would help in better coordination of local planning and development activities, which were now happening at different levels.

The five departments of Panchayats, Urban Affairs, Rural Development, Town and Country Planning and Local Self-Fovernment Department Engineering have been merged to form the common service.

Coordinated action between panchayats and municipalities were required to tackle common issues. A common cadre of officials would improve the coordination between the various departments, Mr. Govindan said.

The Town and Country Planning Act also needs amendment for framing new rules under the Kerala Public Service Act to ensure pay parity for employees of the Urban Affairs and Rural Development departments which have been merged with the other departments.

The Panchayat and Municipality Acts also require amendments. Instead of amending each of the Acts, common rules would be framed under the Kerala Public Services Act, he said.