Common Service Bill sent to Subject Committee

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 24, 2022 21:00 IST

The government tabled the Kerala Local Self-Government Common Service Bill, 2022, in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. It was referred to the Subject Committee after discussions.

The Bill is meant to provide legal sanctity to the formation of the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) Common Service by merging five government departments – panchayat, rural development, urban affairs, town and country planning, and LSDG engineering.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan, who piloted the Bill, announced a three-year cap on tenure for local body officials across positions. He added the amalgamation of common services would enable the government to optimise the work force and deploy employees to posts that remain vacant in local bodies.

Dismissing Opposition claims that the reform would scuttle decentralised governance in the State, Mr. Govindan said the merger is bound to strengthen local bodies by bringing technical wings at their disposal.

