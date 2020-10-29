Common number for IOC LPG booking

KOCHI

29 October 2020

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has launched the common number 7718955555 for Indane LPG refill booking across India. The number is available 24x7 for the customers for SMS and the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking will be discontinued from October 31.

Indane LPG booking can be done using the customer’s registered mobile numbers only and the revised process of LPG refill booking and mobile number registration is as follows:

If the customer’s number is already registered in Indane records, IVRS will ask for the 16-digit consumer ID, which is mentioned on the customer’s Indane LPG invoices/cash memos/subscription voucher. On confirmation, the refill booking will be accepted.

If the customer’s mobile number is not available in Indane records, then one-time registration of the mobile number should be done by entering their 16-digit consumer ID starting with 7. This should be followed by authentication. On confirmation, the customer’s mobile number will get registered and LPG refill booking will be accepted.

Customers can login to website https://cx.indianoil.in or download IndianOil ONE mobile app for further updates.