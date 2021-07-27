Committee to revise unfriendly industrial laws

Panel headed by NUALS VC to submit report in October

Industries Minister P. Rajeev has announced a three-member committee to revise the obsolete and hostile inspection regime and business-unfriendly rules that govern industrial production in Kerala.

Replying to the discussion and voting on demands for grants for industries in the revised Budget for 2021-22, Mr. Rajeev said D. K. Sunny, National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Vice Chancellor, will chair the committee.

Legal Reforms Commission Vice Chairperson K. Sasidharan Nair and former Secretary, Central Government, Nandakumar, are the members.

The committee will hold discussions with industrialists, chambers of commerce, entrepreneurs and submit its report in October.

Opposition charge

Opposition legislators had slammed the government for its “low” ease of doing business rating. They also said several industries appeared poised to leave Kerala for neighbouring States.

The government has tasked the committee to do away with archaic rules and penalties that have hobbled industrial growth in the State. It would orient laws to make the State business-friendly. As many as 50 different departments are involved in the process.

Recruitment boards will henceforth handle postings in public sector units to prevent corruption and nepotism. The government has finalised a draft Bill for the purpose. A selection committee headed by a retired justice will independently vet candidates for top posts in PSUs.

Star rating

The government also planned to introduce a star rating for industries. Mr.Rajeev dismissed the propaganda that Kerala was business unfriendly. Militant trade unionism was a thing of the past in Kerala. Dispute resolution was the new mantra, he said.

Mr. Rajeev said Kerala had a poor rating in ease of doing business surveys because several industrialists had not responded to the questionnaire. He said the government would give negative marks to those who do not cooperate with industrial sector surveys.