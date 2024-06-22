ADVERTISEMENT

Committee to launch protest against pollution of Conolly canal

Updated - June 22, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A convention of the Conolly Canal Protection Committee has held that officials have failed to take action against those who discharged waste into the canal through sewers. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Conolly Canal Protection Committee is planning to launch a public protest demanding action against those polluting the canal.

A convention of the Committee on Saturday held that officials had failed to take action against those who discharged waste into the canal through sewers. The canal cleaning process is just in name, it alleged.

The canal was thoroughly cleaned three years ago, and the sewers that opened into it were closed to prevent further discharge of waste into the waterbody. The Kozhikode Corporation served notices on many against using the canal to dump waste. However, nothing came out of it. “Now, besides the sewers, waste from hospitals and restaurants is being discharged into the canal, mostly destroying its ecosystem. Water in wells alongside the canal is polluted,” Faisal Pallikkandy, chairman of the District River Protection Committee, who inaugurated the convention, said. Committee president Pradeep Mampatta presided.

