Committee to be formed in Idukki to monitor wild animal attack issues

March 12, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - IDUKKI

A political monitoring committee will be formed in Idukki to monitor issues related to wild animal attacks. It was decided at an all-party meeting chaired by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine at the Idukki Collectorate on Tuesday.

According to officials, all MLAs and MPs in the district and political party representatives will be part of the committee. “Four representatives from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), three from the United Democratic Front (UDF), and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) will be included in the committee,” said an official.

Mr. Augustine said that the government would expand the functioning of the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) in the district to prevent repeated wild animal attacks. “At present, 10 RRTs and two special teams are functioning in Idukki,” said the Minister.

Availability of food

Mr. Augustine said that it was decided at the meeting to monitor the movement of wild tusker Padayappa in Munnar. “A study will be conducted to identify the wild animal hotspots inside the forest areas. Based on the study, the government will ensure availability of food and water in the hotspots,” said Mr. Augustine.

Fences

According to the Minister, steps to fix fences in forest border areas in the district continued. “Installing solar fences will be completed in one or two years. Local bodies should spend a share of their funds for the maintenance of these fences. Steps are in progress to instal AI cameras in forest border areas to alert people on the presence of wild animals in forest fringes,” said Mr. Augustine.

High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Arun R.S. said that a special team consisting of two watchers and one beat forest officer (BFO) had already started monitoring the movements of Padayappa.

“The Forest department will conduct a study to identify the reasons for wild animals venturing out of forests. To address the issue, the department will expand eco-restoration projects in the forest to ensure food availability to wild animals,” said Mr. Arun.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose; MLAs A. Raja, M.M. Mani, and Vazhoor Soman; Collector Sheeba George; Subcollectors Arun S. Nair and V.M. Jayakrishnan; CCFs Arun R.S. and P.P. Pramod; among others, attended the meeting.