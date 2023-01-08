HamberMenu
Committee formed to design higher education curriculum framework

January 08, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former vice-president of Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment Suresh Das will chair the government-appointed committee constituted to design the State Higher Education Curriculum Framework.

The 39-member Kerala State Curriculum Committee for Higher Education will evolve a model curriculum for various courses including four-year degree programmes that will commence next year. The curriculum will be scrutinised by universities and subsequently implemented in its affiliated institutions with suitable changes at a later stage.

The committee comprises experts from various disciplines including former Vice Chancellors of the Cochin University of Science and Technology and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Gangan Prathap and M.S. Rajasree, State Planning Board member Jiju P. Alex, professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of International Studies, Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, and Zakir Hussain Centre for Educational Studies A.K. Ramakrishnan, Surajit Mazumdar and Dhruv Raina; Asian College of Journalism chairman Sashi Kumar, Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institution principal Praveen Lal Kuttichira, former professors of Mahatma Gandhi University and Calicut University Sanal Mohan Padipikarampil and K.N. Ganesh.

Kerala State Higher Education Council member secretary Rajan Varghese is the convener of the committee. K. Sudheendran and V. Shafeeque, research officers on special duty for the implementation of Kerala Resource for Educational Administration and Planning and higher education reforms respectively, are the joint conveners.

