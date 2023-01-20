Committee formed for protection of Sasthamcotta Lake

January 20, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district administration has decided to constitute a committee to coordinate various activities related to the protection of Sasthamcotta Lake.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Collector Afsana Parveen in the presence of Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, here on Friday. The district-level committee comprising local bodies and various departments will be formed to coordinate the activities related to the lake. Projects will not be delayed and the committee will evaluate the activities monthly.

Removing acacia trees

The Collector has instructed the Pollution Control Board to prepare a plan to remove all acacia trees around the lake. Complaints of local bodies regarding CRZ regulation will be reported to the government and steps will be taken to prevent dumping of waste into the lake. The Collector added that action will be taken with the help of local bodies to remove weeds and sediments from the lake.