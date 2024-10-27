Committee constituted to study feasibility of implementation of Omni Processor technology at Muttathara STP

The State government has constituted a committee to study the techno-financial feasibility regarding the implementation of Omni Processor technology for the treatment of the sludge accumulated in the Muttathara sewage treatment plant (STP). The technology is used to convert faecal sludge into clean water and electricity.

The project is proposed to be implemented through funding by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). The technology, developed by Washington-based Janicki Bioenergy, has been licensed by Ankur Scientific Private Limited, which will be executing the project on behalf of the Gates Foundation.

The committee constituted by the government will be headed by the executive director of the Suchitwa Mission with the director (liquid waste management), Suchitwa Mission, as the convenor. The committee will have representatives from the Pollution Control Board, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Kerala State Waste Management Project, Kerala Water Authority and NIIST Pappanamcode.

The Suchitwa Mission had sought the assistance of various stakeholders for conducting the technical feasibility of the Omni Processor. Clearance from Airport Authority of India is required for the installation of the structures like Chimney. A consultant will be engaged to support in getting AAI clearance. In the meeting convened by the Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government department (LSGD), to discuss the implementation of the project, it was found that details on technical and financial parameters regarding the subject is required for LSGD to analyse the project. The committee was constituted following this.

The Gates Foundation had in September backed off from a ₹36 crore project to set up a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) at Sarovaram in Kozhikode.