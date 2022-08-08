Committee appointed to study student bus concession in Kerala

Panel asked to submit report in six months

Panel asked to submit report in six months

A committee has been appointed to study and submit a report on students’ bus fare concession in the State, Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Monday.

State Planning Board member K. Raviraman will head the committee comprising former director of National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) B.G. Sreedevi and Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith as members.

While the Justice Ramachandran Nair Fare Revision Committee, constituted by the State government to recommend bus fare revision, suggested that the concession rate should be increased along with the increase in bus fares, the government decided to continue the existing concession rate and appoint a new committee to study the matter. Following this, a new committee was appointed. The committee has been directed to submit its report within six months.