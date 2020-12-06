Commissioning of EVMs begins today

KALPETTA

06 December 2020 01:07 IST

The commissioning of the electronic voting machines (EVM) for the upcoming civic polls in the district will be held on Sunday and Monday at the EVM distribution centres.

The commissioning of EVMs for the three-tier grama panchayats and municipalities will be held on Sunday and Monday respectively in the presence of candidates or their representatives as per the COVID-19 protocol.

