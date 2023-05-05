Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has no power to direct appointment in govt. services: HC

May 05, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday held that the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities cannot make an adjudication on a service matter and direct appointment of a person to civil services of the Central Government or the State Government.

Justice N. Nagaresh made the ruling while allowing a writ petition filed by the State Public Service Commission challenging the order of the commissioner directing to appoint a person as legal assistant at the Law department.

The court observed that after the enactment of the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985, all service matters pertaining to appointment to Central Government and State Government services are to be adjudicated by the Administrative Tribunals constituted under the Act.

The court further observed that section 15 of the Act provides that the Administrative Tribunal for a State shall exercise all the jurisdictions, powers and authority in relation to recruitment and matters concerning recruitment to any civil service of the State or to any civil post under the State. Section 28 states that no court except the Supreme Court or any interstate Tribunal, Labour Court or other authority constituted under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 or any other corresponding law for the time being in force shall have or be entitled to exercise any jurisdiction, powers or authority in relation to such recruitment or matters concerning such recruitment or such service matters.