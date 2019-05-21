Commission to probe University College issues

The Save University College campaign, which is being spearheaded by activists, former faculty members, and alumni of the college, has instituted an independent commission to probe the allegations of unfavourable academic environment and unbridled political activism at the institution.

It is being led by former Kerala High Court judge P.K. Shamsuddin.

Commission members

The commission will also include former University College Principal and former Kerala State Human Rights Commission member S. Varghese, former Kerala University Syndicate member V. Thankamani, former member of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights J. Sandhya.

Former professor of University College A.G. George will be the member secretary of the commission.

Save University College campaign committee secretary M. Shajar Khan said the commission would conduct a comprehensive probe into various factors that dogged the 153-year-old college, which was ranked 23rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings that were published recently.

In two months

The report, which will be compiled within two months, will be submitted to the government and the Kerala High Court for further action.

Former University College Principal Moly Merceline said that a detailed inquiry was necessary to identify and rectify problems which could potentially destroy the reputed institution.

The campaign came into being in the wake of the suicide attempt of a student of the college who initially alleged that campus politics had taken a toll on her academic performance but went back on her claims in her statement submitted to the police.

Recent case

The student recently applied for transfer certificate to continue her studies in another college.

A few days ago, Mr. Khan had disclosed a letter and a sound clip which were purportedly prepared by the father of another first-year student alleging a similar circumstance at the institution.

Complaints

Mr. Khan said that the commission would accept complaints, directly or through e-mail or phone, from students, faculty members, alumni, guardians and public.

Information regarding this could be provided by either mailing enquirycommission

[email protected] or by dialling 9447102040.