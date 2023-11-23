Commission to organise seminar on Constitution and women’s rights on November 26

November 23, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Women’s Commission and the Suseela Gopalan Smaraka Sthreepadavi Niyama Padanakendram will organise a State-level seminar on ‘Indian Constitution and women’s rights’ at Ayyankali hall here on November 26.

The seminar is aimed at discussing the continuous fight that women have to wage for their rights though the Constitution allows equal rights irrespective of gender. Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will inaugurate the seminar in which former MP C.S. Sujatha, who is also the Padanakendram president, will deliver the keynote address.

S. Ajitha Beegam, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thrissur range, will speak on ‘Violence against women and legal protection,’ and Parvathi Menon, Kerala Women’s Commission’s High Court standing counsel, on ‘Constitution and women protection laws’ on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.