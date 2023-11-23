ADVERTISEMENT

Commission to organise seminar on Constitution and women’s rights on November 26

November 23, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Women’s Commission and the Suseela Gopalan Smaraka Sthreepadavi Niyama Padanakendram will organise a State-level seminar on ‘Indian Constitution and women’s rights’ at Ayyankali hall here on November 26.

The seminar is aimed at discussing the continuous fight that women have to wage for their rights though the Constitution allows equal rights irrespective of gender. Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi will inaugurate the seminar in which former MP C.S. Sujatha, who is also the Padanakendram president, will deliver the keynote address.

S. Ajitha Beegam, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thrissur range, will speak on ‘Violence against women and legal protection,’ and Parvathi Menon, Kerala Women’s Commission’s High Court standing counsel, on ‘Constitution and women protection laws’ on the occasion.

