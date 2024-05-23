Commission probing lapses in Sidharthan’s death to hold sittings

The Commission of Inquiry, appointed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to examine the alleged administrative lapses on the part of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) in connection with second-year student J.S. Sidharthan’s death, will commence its sittings on May 29.

The Commission headed by former Kerala High Court judge A. Hariprasad has been functioning on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) campus in Thrikkakara, Ernakulam. The sittings will be held at the visiting faculty guest house on the campus.

According to an official communication, those who wish to provide information or make disclosures can contact the office in person or by post. The address is: Commission of Inquiry, Visiting Faculty Guest House, Cochin University of Science and Technology, CUSAT (P.O.), Thrikkakara, PIN – 682022. E-mail: jahinquiry.kvasu@gmail.com; Contact number: 8848314328.

