Commission for the elderly soon: Minister

The government is moving closer towards realising the goal of a commission for the elderly in the State, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after the State-level inauguration of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day observance organised by the Social Justice department here on Saturday. The Minister said the department was trying to finish framing the law on setting up the commission at the earliest.

The elderly could provide the young generation love and emotional security, and contribute to the development of society. However, the number of old-age homes was on the increase. Society should be able to tap into the rich experience of the elderly, and make concerted effort to increase the bonding between them and the next generation, Dr. Bindu said.

The Minister administered a pledge against abuse and violence against the elderly. This was followed by cultural programmes presented by the senior citizens.