Commercial building collapses in heavy rain in Thrissur city

A building that houses a business establishment on High Road, one of the busiest commercial streets in Thrissur city, collapsed in heavy rain in the early hours of Friday.

No one was injured in the incident.

The building housed C.C. Brothers Stationery and Wholesale Merchants.

The city witnessed torrential rain from Thursday night. An orange alert has been issued for the district on Friday.

The city’s aging buildings are in a dilapidated condition, raising concerns over the possibility of more such collapses. On August 15, a portion of a building collapsed injuring a person.

Many establishments continue to function in such unsafe buildings. But the authorities take action only when accidents occur.

There are 144 old buildings in the city that are deemed hazardous. The list of the buildings is available with the city Corporation. However, many of these house offices and businesses. Authorities are reportedly adopting a passive approach to avoid major protests.

Stability certificate

Mayor M.K. Varghese, after visiting the collapsed building, announced that a stability certificate would be made mandatory for all buildings in the city. He emphasised that this measure was not to penalise business owners but to ensure public safety. Engineers had been assigned to oversee this initiative, he said.