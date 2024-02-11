ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising Godse: NIT-C professor interrogated

February 11, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kunnamangalam police on Sunday interrogated National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) professor Shaija Andavan as part of the ongoing investigation into a controversial Facebook comment by her which praised Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, on the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

The officers who reached the professor’s house at Chathamangalam also directed her to report at the station on February 13.

A case was registered against Ms. Andavan on February 3 under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. Her comment, “Proud of Godse for saving India,” led to widespread protests in the State.

The complaint was filed by an area-level functionary of the Students Federation of India who found it as a case of sedition. The Democratic Youth Federation of India had also filed a petition with the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) seeking action against Ms. Andavan.

In the wake of the heightened protests, the NIT-C authorities had formed a special committee to look into the incident. They had also clarified that the institute did not want to endorse or support any statement that went against the principles and values upheld by Mahatma Gandhi.

