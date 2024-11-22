Commemoration, staging of Nirvanam in Vadakara

The theatre fraternity of Kozhikode is organising an event at the Vadakara Town Hall on Saturday (November 23) in commemoration of the 50 years of creative life of Thayyullathil Rajan, author of the play Nirvanam.

The event includes sharing of memoirs which will be inaugurated by singer V.T. Murali at 3 p.m., while director Manoj Narayanan will preside over the function. Later, the latest edition of Nirvanam in six different languages will be released by actor Indira Nair by handing over a copy to T.P. Achuthan, who played the lead role in the first-ever staging of Nirvanam.

Kannada writer H.S. Umesha will inaugurate the book release function, while social critic N. Sugathan will preside. Writer Jayan Sivapuram will deliver the keynote address.

A staging of Nirvanam will also be held on the occasion. The play is based on the life of Buddha.

