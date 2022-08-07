Commemorating 75th I-Day tribute to those who sacrificed everything for freedom: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File | Photo Credit: G. PRAMOD

August 07, 2022 04:47 IST

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala would spread the message of the 75th year of Independence with a campaign to hoist the national flag in each household in the State

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s independence is a tribute to the persons who sacrificed everything for attaining the freedom of the nation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here at the third national committee meeting of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala would spread the message of the 75th year of Independence with a campaign to hoist the national flag in each household in the State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Kudumbashree self-help groups had started producing the national flag in their local area in a decentralised manner, assessing an initial requirement of 26.25 lakh national flags as on August 1 with a priority to manufacture it in khadi and cotton materials.

“Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence is a tribute to the persons who sacrificed everything for attaining freedom of this Nation... All preparatory activities are completed and the programmes on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ from August 13 to 15 will be a big success,” he said.