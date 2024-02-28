GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Command centre to mitigate man-animal conflict in Wayanad

February 28, 2024 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Wayanad district administration has set up a command centre for better coordination of activities to mitigate man-animal conflict.

The centre was set up in accordance with the decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 15, District Collector Renu Raj said.

The centre would function with the support of Forest, Local Self Government, Revenue, police and Tribal Development departments to coordinate disaster management activities, she added.

The Collector said the centre would be a platform for effective coordination of various departments, inter-State communication, swift action in hostile situations, and media management.  

Chief Conservator of Forest S. Vijayanand will head the centre. The facility will be fully operational by March 31. All calls to the centre will be registered and actions will be initiated on priority basis.  The public can contact the centre on phone numbers - 04936-204151 and 9526804151.

