Comfort station worker held for stabbing man

September 29, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thampanoor police have arrested a sanitation worker of a comfort station for allegedly stabbing a man who raised a complaint about the hygiene in the facility.

The police identified the accused as Rajendran, 48, of Aryanad. He purportedly hurled abuse and stabbed a user of the public toilet in the stomach using a scissors. The incident occurred at the comfort station at the KSRTC Central bus station in Thampanoor around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was soon rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT