HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Comfort station worker held for stabbing man

The police identified the accused as Rajendran, 48, of Aryanad. He purportedly hurled abuse and stabbed a user of the public toilet in the stomach using a scissors

September 29, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thampanoor police have arrested a sanitation worker of a comfort station for allegedly stabbing a man who raised a complaint about the hygiene in the facility.

The police identified the accused as Rajendran, 48, of Aryanad. He purportedly hurled abuse and stabbed a user of the public toilet in the stomach using a scissors. The incident occurred at the comfort station at the KSRTC Central bus station in Thampanoor around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was soon rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Related Topics

Kerala / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.