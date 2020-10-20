Come to Munnar, stay on KSRTC bus

Two old deluxe buses to serve as economy class living rooms

An accommodation on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus will soon be possible, if a project for giving economy class living rooms to tourists is realised in Munnar.

Two old deluxe buses with 16 berths have reached the Munnar KSRTC depot for the purpose. “It is hoped that the project will be realised by November when the tourism season starts,” says depot in-charge Sevi George.

The buses have facilities to serve food and 16 berths are arranged similar to that on trains. It is most suited to group and family travellers. The daily rent has been fixed at ₹1,600.

Only one group will be allowed on a bus. Though the maximum capacity is 16 persons, a small family can also use the accommodation. The bus will be parked in an open space near the depot providing an ideal view from the room, says Mr. George adding that there will be electricity connection and water heater inside the bus. Two bathrooms have been made exclusively at the depot for the use of those accommodated on the buses. “Food will not be served inside the bus. However, tourists can purchase and have it inside the bus,” he says.

KSRTC sources say by November the tourist flow to Munnar is expected to pick up and the facility will be ready then. The KSRTC is expecting a favourable response from tourists as accommodation facilities will be costly at the hill station during the peak season.

Moreover, proximity to the town and readymade accommodation near the depot will make it attractive to travellers reaching Munnar. The accommodation can be booked in the depot phone number.

The diversification of the KSRTC to the tourism segment is the idea of Managing Director Biju Prabhakar. Old deluxe buses kept off the road are being converted to provide lodging. The other hill stations and tourism destinations will also be ready soon with KSRTC accommodation in sleeper class, according to the sources.