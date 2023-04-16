Come out with truth regarding revelations on Pulwama attack: DYFI

April 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Union government should carry out a comprehensive investigation and come out with the truth regarding former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Pulwama terror attack of 2019, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State secretariat demanded on Sunday.

In a recent interview, Mr. Malik, the Governor of the erstwhile State when the attack happened, had alleged that Mr. Modi had asked him to keep quiet after Mr. Malik told him that the Pulwama terror strike happened because the Centre had not provided aircraft to transport Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans from Jammu to Srinagar despite intelligence inputs about threats. The former Governor also said that the Pulwama attack had been used for political benefit and added that even National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval had advised him to remain silent.

The DYFI alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had cynically used the death of the soldiers as a major focus of its campaign for the Lok Sabha election that year. The party had put national security in danger for political gains, an act which could never be forgiven. It revealed the true face of the Sangh Parivar, which used national security as a shield, said the statement.

