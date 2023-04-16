ADVERTISEMENT

Come out with truth regarding revelations on Pulwama attack: DYFI

April 16, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Federation says BJP had put national security in danger for political gains

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government should carry out a comprehensive investigation and come out with the truth regarding former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Pulwama terror attack of 2019, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State secretariat demanded on Sunday.

In a recent interview, Mr. Malik, the Governor of the erstwhile State when the attack happened, had alleged that Mr. Modi had asked him to keep quiet after Mr. Malik told him that the Pulwama terror strike happened because the Centre had not provided aircraft to transport Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans from Jammu to Srinagar despite intelligence inputs about threats. The former Governor also said that the Pulwama attack had been used for political benefit and added that even National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval had advised him to remain silent.

The DYFI alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had cynically used the death of the soldiers as a major focus of its campaign for the Lok Sabha election that year. The party had put national security in danger for political gains, an act which could never be forgiven. It revealed the true face of the Sangh Parivar, which used national security as a shield, said the statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US