Combing operations to be intensified for straying tiger in Wayanad

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting of senior officials of the Forest department, chaired by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests D. Jayaprasad, at Sulthan Bathery on Wednesday decided to intensify combing operations for the elusive tiger at Cheeral under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

The meeting decided to transfer a sum of ₹6.45 lakh to the account of farmers for their loss of nine cows in reported tiger attacks in a month. As many as 30 additional surveillance cameras will be installed to monitor the movements of the big cat. Five live-streaming cameras, each worth ₹23,000, will also be installed to identify the hideout of the animal during day time.

Meanwhile, sanctuary officials began combing operations using the “Kumki” (trained) elephant squad to locate the hideout of the big cat. Two teams consisting of 12 members each, including two mahouts, trackers and veterinarians, will accompany Kumki elephants Kallur Komban and Vadakkanad Komban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the teams had searched the forest to find out the daytime hideout of the big cat, it was in vain. The tiger is hiding in 10-km radius of the area of the forest during day time, but it is frequently shifting its location, a senior forest official said. The Chief Wildlife Warden granted permission to capture the animal by darting tranquilisers. But such an operation is not possible at night, the official added.

Senior officials including Wildlife Conservator P. Muhammed Shabab and Chief Conservator of forests, Northern Circle, and nodal officer K.S. Deepa, Conservator of Forests, Northern Circle, and officials of the sanctuary attended the meeting.