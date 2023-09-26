Combing operations on to capture elusive tiger at Panavally in Wayanad

September 26, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - KALPETTA

Forest officials launched combing operations on Monday to capture the elusive tiger that has been triggering panic among villagers in Panavally and Sarvani areas in Thirunelly grama panchayat under the North Wayanad Forest Division.

The Chief Wildlife Warden issued an order to capture the tiger after tranquillizing it in the wake of the animal reportedly entering the house of a tribal family while chasing a dog three days ago.

“We have combed the coffee plantations and trenches on the fringes of the forest but, we could not trace the animal or its pugmarks,” S. Narendra Babu, Conservator of Forest (inspection and evaluation), Kozhikode, told The Hindu.

“We have mobilised 75 frontline forest staff from the three forest divisions in the district, apart from members of the rapid response team of the Forest department, Mr. Babu, who supervised the operation, said.

Round-the-clock perambulation have also been intensified in the areas, for which four special squads have been constituted. They will respond to panic call of villagers if needed, he added.

The search is too difficult as the terrain is mixed with coffee plantations, forest, human habitat, and paddy fields, Mr. Babu said. Three cages have been set up to capture the tiger. As many as 36 surveillance cameras have been installed to monitor the movements of the animal.

