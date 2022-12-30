ADVERTISEMENT

Combing operations intensifies for injured tiger in Wayanad

December 30, 2022 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - KALPETTA

Close to 100 forest personnel from the three forest divisions including the Sanctuary, North and South Wayanad forest divisions and a team of veterinarians were mobilised to the area for the operation.

The Hindu Bureau

Senior forest officials giving directions to the frontline forest staff, prior to the combing operations at Vakery, on December 30. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Forest personnel resumed efforts to chase the injured tiger to the Irulam forest at Vakery, in Wayanad district, on Friday morning (December 30.)

Close to 100 forest personnel from the three forest divisions including the Sanctuary, North and South Wayanad forest divisions and a team of veterinarians were mobilised to the area for the operation.

Wayanad Sub Collector R. Sreelakshmi has invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) in 8 and 9 wards of the Poothady grama panchayat till the operation is over.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As many as six surveillance cameras were installed in a coffee plantation, where the animal had been sighted on December 29 to monitor the movements of the big cat but, we were yet to get any image of the animal, Chethalayath Forest Range Officer Abdul Samad, who is leading the operation said. “It is suspected that the animal is hiding in the same plantation,” Mr. Samad said.

“The Chief Wildlife warden had sanctioned to set up a cage to capture the animal on Thursday and it would be installed soon,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US