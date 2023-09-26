Combing operation to capture elusive tiger at Panavally yields no result

September 26, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KALPETTA

The intensive combing operation by the Forest department to capture the elusive tiger at Panavally, under the North Wayanad Forest Division, on Tuesday proved futile.

The animal had triggered panic among residents after it reportedly killed three dogs and entered a house at Puzhakkara tribal hamlet while chasing a dog a few days ago. The Chief Wildlife Warden issued an order four days ago to capture the animal by chemically immobilising it.

The department had mobilised 90 Forest personnel from the three forest divisions, including the Rapid Response Team, for the search. They started the search in Adanda and Sarvani regions near Panavally after the team was divided into two around 10 a.m.

The Adanda region is on the fringes of the Tholpetty forest range under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary and the Sarvani region is nearer to the Begur forest range under the North Wayanad forest division.

They tried to trace the animal till 5.30 p.m. “We got fresh pug marks of the tiger and felt the presence of it in a bushy area of a private coffee plantation near Adanda around 5 p.m.,” North Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer Martin Lowell told The Hindu.

Later, the trackers traced the pug mark of the animal that indicated that the animal had moved to the sanctuary, said Mr. Lowell.

Round-the-clock patrolling was intensified and 33 surveillance cameras were installed in the area to monitor the movements of the tiger. Three cages were set up to capture it, said Mr. Lowell, adding that the combing would continue on Wednesday.