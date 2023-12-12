HamberMenu
Combing operation for man-eater in Wayanad proves futile

December 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Forest officials preparing for combing operation on receiving information that a farmer had sighted a tiger on his coffee plantation at Thonnuru Acre near Koodallur in Wayanad on Tuesday morning.

Forest officials preparing for combing operation on receiving information that a farmer had sighted a tiger on his coffee plantation at Thonnuru Acre near Koodallur in Wayanad on Tuesday morning.

The intensive combing operation by the Forest department on Tuesday to capture the elusive tiger that is suspected to have killed a farmer at Koodallur in Wayanad proved futile.

Officials used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to track the tiger, but it also proved futile owing to the dense canopy of trees in the area. They intensified the operation on Tuesday after Joshi, a farmer at Thonnuru Acre near Koodallur, informed that he had sighted a tiger while clearing undergrowth on his coffee plantation.

Wayanad Sub Collector and Sub Divisional Magistrate R. Srelakshmi had clamped Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Ward 11 of Poothady grama panchayat owing to the operation. Section 144 has been clamped from Tuesday to Thursday on the basis of the South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer’s report.

The Chief Wildlife Warden had on Sunday issued an order to shoot the animal dead if it was not possible to tranquilise and capture it, following protests by farmers and local residents.

Two teams with 20 to 25 members each, consisting of trackers, veterinarians, frontline forest staff, and members of the rapid response team of the Forest department joined the combing operation. They also conducted searches in nearby areas such as Gandhinagar and Maramala for the elusive big cat. The entire operation was supervised by K.S. Deepa, Chief Conservator of Forest, Northern Circle.

“We have installed as many as 22 surveillance cameras in the area, apart from setting up a cage as part of the operation,” Chethalayat Forest Range Officer Abdul Samad told The Hindu. “We are also trying to mobilise more surveillance lenses. The combing operation will continue on Wednesday,” he added.

