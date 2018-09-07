Combating post-flood diseases a titanic feat: Minister

Probably the world’s largest prophylactic measure against diseases anticipated in the wake of floods was carried out in Kerala and successfully too, J.P. Nadda, Union Minister for Health, has said.

So far, over 75 lakh doxycycline (drug used for prophylaxis and treatment of leptospirosis) tablets were disbursed in the State, of which 18 lakh capsules were provided by the Centre, Mr. Nadda said, addressing a press meet here on Friday.

In Ernakulam district alone, the total number of the tablets of 100 mg disbursed was 18 lakh. In the relief camps across the State, 19,67,704 tablets were given away till date.

The diseases usually expected during and after floods were arrested effectively, he said, reviewing the post-flood medical care operations. National Centre for Disease Control was also monitoring the situation here, and an event-based daily reporting for epidemic-prone diseases was being followed from August 21 onwards. The strategic operation centre too had been activated.

In terms of the numbers of communicable diseases, it was only cases of leptospirosis that shot up in the wake of the flood because of the large numbers of people who were exposed to contaminated water. Overall, there were 1,213 cases of confirmed leptospirosis and 2,427 cases of suspected leptospirosis reported after August 15 in the State. There were 48 deaths due to leptospirosis while 89 died of suspected leptospirosis.

Other communicable diseases that usually get spread in relief camps like diarrhoea, chicken pox or measles could be effectively controlled. Even the numbers of dengue fever cases were less than what was reported last year during the season.