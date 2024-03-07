Colourful start to Kerala University Youth Festival in capital city

March 07, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala University Youth Festival 2023-24 got off to a colourful start in the State capital on Thursday.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty formally inaugurated the five-day event at the Kerala University Senate Hall. Actor-danseuse Navya Nair was the chief guest on the occasion.

A procession showcasing an array of cultural motifs to the accompaniment of percussion instrument beats was taken out in the city prior to the inaugural ceremony.

Events on first day

Competitions in various items, including Mohiniyattam, Vanchipattu, Kathakali, ghazal, Hindustani classical vocal, and light music were conducted on the first day of the annual event.

Over 5,000 participants will compete in 102 competition items being held across eight venues in the city, including Kerala University Senate Hall, Government College for Women, University College, Government Sanskrit College, Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Government Arts College, and Students’ Centre in PMG.

The festival will come to a close on March 11.

