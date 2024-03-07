GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Colourful start to Kerala University Youth Festival in capital city

Over 5,000 students will compete in 102 events being held across eight venues in the city

March 07, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A procession taken out in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday as part of the Kerala University Youth Festival.

A procession taken out in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday as part of the Kerala University Youth Festival. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The Kerala University Youth Festival 2023-24 got off to a colourful start in the State capital on Thursday.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty formally inaugurated the five-day event at the Kerala University Senate Hall. Actor-danseuse Navya Nair was the chief guest on the occasion.

A procession showcasing an array of cultural motifs to the accompaniment of percussion instrument beats was taken out in the city prior to the inaugural ceremony.

Events on first day

Competitions in various items, including Mohiniyattam, Vanchipattu, Kathakali, ghazal, Hindustani classical vocal, and light music were conducted on the first day of the annual event.

Over 5,000 participants will compete in 102 competition items being held across eight venues in the city, including Kerala University Senate Hall, Government College for Women, University College, Government Sanskrit College, Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Government Arts College, and Students’ Centre in PMG.

The festival will come to a close on March 11.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.