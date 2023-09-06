HamberMenu
Colourful processions mark Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrations in Wayanad

September 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
The Sreekrishna Jayanti Shobhayatra held at Amabalavayal in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

The Sreekrishna Jayanti Shobhayatra held at Amabalavayal in Wayanad district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All streets in the hill district were flooded with little Krishnas and Gopikas on Wednesday evening as part of the Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrations.

The pageantry was organised by the district unit of Balagokulam. Hundreds of children took part in Shobha Yatras.

Tableaux depicting mythological tales related to Lord Krishna including ‘Kaliyamardhanam’, ‘Geethopadesham’, and ‘Puthanamoksham’ were the highlights of the celebrations. Shobhayatras set off from various parts of the district at 3.30 p.m. and converged with the Maha Shobhayatra at various points.

Other programmes such as ‘Gopuja’, ‘Uriyadi’, ‘Prabhathabery’, and Gopika dances were also held.

Dr. Yamini Verma, Associate Director of Research, Regional Agricultural Research Station, Amabalavayal, inaugurated the Maha Shobhayatra on the Mariyamman temple premises at Sulthan Bathery in the evening. It concluded on the Maha Ganapati temple premises at Ganapathivattom.

