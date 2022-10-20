Collusion between Kerala government and Andhra rice millers leads to delay in paddy procurement: Surendran

BJP State president visits farmers at Nedumudi in Kuttanad

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran on Thursday alleged that the nexus between the State government and the rice millers in Andhra Pradesh had led to the inordinate delay in procuring harvested paddy from farmers in Kuttanad and other parts of the State.

Speaking to media persons after visiting farmers at Nedumudi in Kuttanad, Mr. Surendran alleged the government was trying to bring in rice from Andhra Pradesh. "The government is not interested in purchasing paddy from farmers in Palakkad and Kuttanad. The government thinks of importing rice from Andhra. The only agenda behind it is kickback. This is happening every year," the BJP State president said.

Mr. Surendran said that tonnes of paddy was getting perished in rain causing huge losses to farmers. He flayed both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad for showing a lackadaisical attitude towards farm issues in Kuttanad. The BJP would launch a protest against the anti-farmer attitude of the State government, he said.

The procurement was delayed as mills decided not to purchase paddy in protest against the government's apathy towards various issues raised by them. Only two rice millers were taking part in the procurement process in Alappuzha as against 30 a year ago.

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has been able to procure less than 3,500 tonnes of paddy so far from farmers in the district in the current season. More than 1,500 tonnes of harvested paddy is lying in polders at different places in the region, awaiting procurement. Despite the threat of rain, farmers have been forced to keep the harvested paddy in polders or in the open due to a lack of proper storage facilities. Several farmers have delayed the harvest due to procurement impasse.